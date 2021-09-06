New Album! Tour! Cardiff Stadium!

‘Oochya!’ our new album will be released on 4th March 2022, and the first single ‘Hanging On Your Hinges’ is out now – watch the video CLICK HERE
We’ll be playing it for you on a massive UK Arena tour in March/April 2022 following a very special show this year at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 18th December 2021.
By pre-ordering the album from our official store, you’ll be automatically entered to receive pre-sale ticket access this coming Wednesday! Pre-order ‘Oochya!’ here: CLICK HERE
Tour dates are:
2021
18th December – Cardiff Principality Stadium
2022
18th March – Manchester AO Arena
20th March – Aberdeen P&J Live
21st March – Glasgow SSE Hydro
23rd March – Leeds First Direct Arena
24th March – Newcastle Utilita Arena
26th March – Brighton Centre
27th March – Bournemouth Intl. Centre
29th March – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
30th March – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
1st April – London The O2
2nd April – Birmingham Resorts World Arena.